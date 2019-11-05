Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,300 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.83. 2,580,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

