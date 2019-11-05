Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson comprises approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,797,000 after purchasing an additional 724,950 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLTW traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.03. 19,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

