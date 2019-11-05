Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

