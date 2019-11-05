Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,642 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 1,327,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,570. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

