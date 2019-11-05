Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Halliburton shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry in the year-to-date period, losing 20.8% versus 2.8% gain. While Halliburton’s North American business continue to remain soft, its international markets are witnessing robust recovery. Further, the oilfield service provider's solid free cash flow indicates its financial strength. Halliburton’s healthy relationship with national oil companies also bode well, while increased offshore spending should support related product lines. However, the firm continues to be exposed to soft North American pricing, especially for its hydraulic fracturing business. As it is, Halliburton's D&E unit is plagued by lower drilling and wireline activity in North America as well as decreased project management activity in Middle East/Asia.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 8,646,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,049. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 151,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

