Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.59. 762,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,343. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $139,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $299,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,909.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

