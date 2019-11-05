Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.39 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

