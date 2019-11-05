Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Amc Networks stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

