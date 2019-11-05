Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of SABR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,323.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

