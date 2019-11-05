Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.