Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

ADS opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $214.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

