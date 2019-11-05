Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,322 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Under Armour by 699.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 4,061.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 911,516 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 148.1% in the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 1,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,740 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $17,149,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,520,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,554,000 after purchasing an additional 666,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on UA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

