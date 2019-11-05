Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 95,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,190.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

