Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.33

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.33 and last traded at C$38.35, with a volume of 435574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.15.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$354.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.