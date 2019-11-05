Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 852.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 154,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 411,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,778. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.