Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 682,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,661,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,342,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after buying an additional 120,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $16.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,023.96. 10,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,008.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,897.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

