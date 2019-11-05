Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ GTE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

