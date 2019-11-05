Gossipcoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $17,221.00 and $3.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 30,742,463 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

