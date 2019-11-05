Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.59 ($30.92).

Shares of RWE opened at €27.50 ($31.98) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.65 and its 200-day moving average is €24.66. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

