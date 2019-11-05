GoldenPyrex Price Down 54.6% This Week (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One GoldenPyrex token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $289,459.00 and approximately $620.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.01483052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex