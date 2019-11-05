Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.18 million. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,463. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

