GoldCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37,880.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $37,880.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00678051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

