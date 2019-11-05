Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.404 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
GMLP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,345. The stock has a market cap of $742.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.41 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
