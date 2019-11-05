Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.404 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

GMLP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,345. The stock has a market cap of $742.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.41 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

