GoHelpFund Price Down 2% Over Last Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $52,292.00 and $21,414.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

