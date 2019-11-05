GoByte (GBX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,221.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $101,651.00 and $10,221.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

