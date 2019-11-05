Global Ship Lease (GSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

