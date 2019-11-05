Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given a $203.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.77.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.
In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.