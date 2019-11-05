Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given a $203.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.77.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

