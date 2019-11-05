Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.77.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,631. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

