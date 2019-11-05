Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.77.
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,631. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.71.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
