Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

GBT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 579,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,118. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $711,058. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

