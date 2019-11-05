GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 8,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. 3,365,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

