Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,512 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $11,222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,610. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

