Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,240,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947,990. The company has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

