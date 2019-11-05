Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 329,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.