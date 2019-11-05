Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $712,206 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

