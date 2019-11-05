Gibson Energy’s (GEI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.77.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.77. 869,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,864. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

