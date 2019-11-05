GeyserCoin Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,017.00 and $16.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,127,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,079 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

