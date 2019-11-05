Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 101.94%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEVO stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

