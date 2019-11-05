German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $888.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.