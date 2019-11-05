George W. Lemaitre Sells 5,519 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 5,519 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $190,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,365,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 112,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,051. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

