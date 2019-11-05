George W. Lemaitre Sells 5,519 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 5,519 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $190,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,365,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 112,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,051. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
Recommended Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.