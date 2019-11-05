GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 104,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in GeoPark by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

