Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

GMAB stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

