Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMAB traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

