General Dynamics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 19,731 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,298 call options.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.25. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.