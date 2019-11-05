Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Volume Reaches $3.67 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00220744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.01478984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00119552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,701,961 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

