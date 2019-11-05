Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.80) on Tuesday. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.82 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.86. The company has a market cap of $85.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

