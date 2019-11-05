GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of GDI traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$17.85 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.39 million and a PE ratio of 54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.79.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$312.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

