GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $17.54. GAP shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 11,288,639 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 180.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 946,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GAP by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 41.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

