Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GCI. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gannett stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 1,135,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Gannett has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,934,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

