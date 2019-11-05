Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250,789 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises about 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Herc worth $167,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Herc by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 23.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 214,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $22,811,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 target price on Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

