Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 321,425 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $88,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.